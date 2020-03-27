Schools are closed, so too are most retail stores and restaurant dining rooms as the COVID-19 virus forces all of us to change the way we live our lives.
People are working from home, giving up hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and avoiding gatherings altogether at the request of local and state officials.
That includes churches. Many are now livestreaming their sermons and other programs on Facebook Live. Pews are empty and no singing can be heard through locked doors.
Carpenters Campground United Methodist Church heeded the call to close its doors from its local bishop. Pastor Steve Hicks said that first week his church was directed to close, he, like others, chose to livestream his sermon.
Then he got the idea for something a little bit different. What about a drive-up church?
“It was a spur of the moment kind of thing,” Hicks said. “About noon last Saturday, I made up my mind we would try it — good, bad or whatever. We were going to give it a try.”
So on Sunday, March 22, Hicks made his way to Carpenters Campground UMC on Best Road in Maryville to provide his weekly sermon. He didn’t go inside, however. Hicks chose to deliver his message while standing on the church’s front porch, with a sound system to help him reach out to his congregation. They had all parked their cars around the porch in a semicircle.
It seemed to work. No one got out of their cars to shake hands. Social distancing was the rule. People waved to one another, said one member, Julie Greene. Everyone was just happy to see each other.
“I remember how fun drive-ins were when we were little,” Greene said. “It was a lot of fun. Everyone got out of the house and got to see one another. It was almost like visiting. We waved to each other. People brought their dogs. I liked that.”
Music Director Bob Ergenbright led the the congregation in song and worship leader Anna Staples also helped lead the service. Hicks says he hopes to have a keyboard to accompany them on Sunday.
He also has ordered equipment so those in their cars for the services can hear it over their radios. Hicks is an electrical engineer and works full time at WWR Engineers Inc.
Hicks even created a safe way to pass the offering plate. He fashioned a wrought iron stick with a hook on the end and attached a bucket that then was taken around to each vehicle. Those leading the service were wearing gloves. Offering on a stick, Greene explained. Peter James served as the car hop and helped with parking.
“The kids were having fun dropping money into the bucket,” this member said. But, singing from the car was a little strange, Greene added.
Carpenters Campground is a small, country church in a rural part of the county. Hicks has been pastor there for less than a year. He said average attendance on Sunday morning is about 35. That was the number of people who came and sat in their cars March 22 for a different kind of church gathering.
Gathering the flock“We had a heck of a response,” he said, “especially since it was so last minute.” He put the word out on social media and on Facebook Live, where he posts daily devotionals.
Hicks was born and raised in Blount County. He serves as a chaplain for local law enforcement.
He said he’s been limiting his exposure to the outside world by only going to work. “At my age and health, I am a moving target for this virus,” he said.
Because he had such a positive experience last Sunday, Hicks said he again will hold drive-up church this week and hereafter until he can open his doors again.
It will take some getting used to.
“It was different for sure because I could not see most of their reactions,” Hicks said, “but I could hear them shout Amen!”
Greene said everyone seemed happy and grateful for the chance to be outside their homes. “It gives reassurance,” she said.
People rely on their faith to help get them through times such as these, Hicks said. He said maybe there are some other small churches like his that might want to take on hosting their own drive-thru church.
“We aren’t giving up,” this pastor said.
His message this Sunday will focus on Passover. Hicks preached his March 22 message around the story of John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist Church, as he was to preach at the church of his deceased father. Instead, he went to stand upon his father’s tomb outside the front door of the church. He drew a crowd like he had never seen before, Hicks said.
“I likened our front steps sermon to this awesome story,” this pastor said. “We may be locked out of the building, but we will continue to have church. We will continue to preach, teach and worship Jesus Christ.”
