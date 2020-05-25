Five Girl Scouts from Maryville have completed the necessary work to achieve the status of Gold Award Girl Scouts. Their projects focused on food security, building community within senior living facilities, pollinator education and support, stress relief education and promoting literacy.
To address hunger in her community, Audrey Blackburn from Troop 20355 hosted a soup luncheon with various guest speakers to impact the way her community understands the underlying local needs. Each attendee was given a handmade soup bowl to take with them as a reminder of the luncheon. Afterward, she gave a presentation to local middle schoolers about the importance of food security.
Jordis Blackburn from Troop 20856 worked to establish a connection with senior adults and younger age groups in the local community. A card making project was carried out by several local high school clubs, which then sent these cards to local senior communities by partnering with Meals on Wheels distributions. By facilitating interaction with seniors and young people through cards, visits and musical performances, this project helped seniors feel less alienated from youths in the community.
Emily Huffstetler, an independently registered Girl Scout, educated the community on the importance of bees and other pollinators by showing group show to make recycled bee houses to encourage bees to stay in outdoor garden spaces. Over 200 mason bee houses were built through the project, which will provide sustainable habitats for over 400,000 mason bees every year. Emily is continuing to educated the broader community on her project through an Instagram account @BuildForBees.
Eva Kiser from Troop 20856 found from personal experience that reading and being in nature can calm anxiety and alleviate stress and wanted to share this with children of an early age. The project allowed Eva to use her knowledge of nature and love of reading to get the children at John Sevier Elementary School engaged in both stress-relieving activities, including rejuvenating a tired corner of the courtyard to become a space that connects children to nature. With supplemental material, Eva educated teachers with additional ways to reduce anxiety in their classrooms.
Jeri McCardel from troop 20856 worked to restore the lost art of reading in an age of technology by creating a small library in Clayton Bradley Academy that will allow future students the opportunity to read more books. She hopes that they will develop a love of reading which they will carry on into their higher education.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
“These Girl Scouts exemplify leadership in all its forms,” said Lynne Fugate, chief executive officer of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “Each saw a need in their communities and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place. We congratulate them on this momentous accomplishment.”
Since 1916, girls have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has nearly 15 thousand girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscout
csa.org or call 800-474-1912.
