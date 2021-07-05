Ever wonder what 50 years of community service looks like?
That would be Will Ludwig, a Friendsville resident who joined the Maryville Rotary Club back in 1971 and never left — Rotary that is.
This graduate of Georgia Tech landed here in Blount County for his first job out of college, with ALCOA Inc. Years in, he said his boss there, a Rotarian, recommended that he join Rotary to meet other community leaders and get to know his surroundings, so Ludwig did, joining in 1971.
“Later that year I got transferred to New York to the plant there,” Ludwig recalled. “I rejoined Rotary up there. That was the best way to get to know people, and particularly those in leadership.”
He became secretary of that Massena, New York Rotary Club and was there for seven years. Then it was on to Pittsburgh, at another ALCOA facility.
Ludwig and his wife, Betty, spent only 14 months in that city before he got a promotion and was sent to Vancouver, Washington. Again, Ludwig joined the Rotary Club in Pittsburgh and then the one in Vancouver.
It. was 1986 when the plant in Washington closed due to a strike, so Ludwig was sent back to Tennessee. He was right back where he had started.
“I re-joined my old Rotary Club,” he said. That was in 1987. He’s been here ever since and is still a member.
Just last week, he was recognized with a plaque, honoring him for 50 years in Rotary. Then-president K.C. Williams did the presentation. Keith Lindgren has now taken over as president.
They meet at noon each Wednesday at the Blount County Public Library and also via Zoom. The evening satellite club gathers at 5:30 p.m. each Monday at Finn’s.
With this Maryville Club, Ludwig has committed countless hours to community service. He and Betty have worked in the dictionary program that provides dictionaries to every third grader in Blount County. Last year was the exception, due to COVID-19. The Ludwigs have gone annually to Friendsville Elementary to hand out the books.
Additionally, Ludwig and his fellow Rotarians pack food to be sent home with school children on the weekends. These are students who might not otherwise get a nutritious meal.
It was Ludwig who came up with the idea to have an auction as Maryville Rotary’s annual fundraiser. He said Rotary in the Vancouver club had done that successfully for years. That club had close to 140 members and the auction there included cars, etc.
While it isn’t done on that scale here, it has been a successful campaign for Maryville Rotary.
“Back then, I don’t think there were many people in the community doing auctions,” Ludwig said. “Now everybody does them.”
His other service includes a stint as Maryville Rotary president, in 1994-1995. This civic club was chartered in 1950.
It was a challenging 2020, this club member said. The club decided not to hold its annual fundraising gala, for obvious reasons surrounding the pandemic. Ludwig said someone in the club came up with the idea to host a No Show Gala instead. Members went to sponsors from the past and asked if they would be willing to support this organization and its projects minus any fanfare. They agreed.
Maryville Rotary members were also asked to make donations totaling what they would have spent at the gala. In the end, $18,000 was raised.
“We didn’t have the normal expenses of having a venue and a caterer for the food,” Ludwig said. “It was a success.”
The money the club raises stays in Blount County, for things like the dictionary project and helping feed school children. This service club now provides three scholarships to first-generation college students.
In the past, Maryville Rotary had been giving its scholarships to top students. Many of them received lots of other scholarships, too. Ludwig said his club decided to give its donations to those who might not be as lucky and who might not have huge family support.
Other money from Maryville Rotary has gone to provide Wi-Fi tables at the Blount County Public Library.
Ludwig said he owes a lot to Rotary for the experiences he’s had and friends he’s made. He said clubs like this one and Kiwanis are great opportunities to serve.
At 86, he said he is slowing down, but wants to continue to serve where needed. Betty has been a strong supporter of Rotary as well.
“Fifty years is a long ride,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.