East Tennessee Foundation is donating $35,000 to Good Neighbors of Blount County as part of a new #COVIDgive
WhereYouLive effort, by the family of an anonymous donor who is a long-time supporter of ETF philanthropic initiatives.
“We were thrilled today to broker the good news to Good Neighbors of this COVID-19 community-aid gift, granted by a member of ETF’s extended family of community-philanthropy enthusiasts,” said ETF President and CEO Michael McClamroch.
Good Neighbors of Blount County is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and community ministry based in Maryville, supported by multiple faith communities focused on providing temporary, partial financial aid to individuals and families impacted by economic hardship such as sudden job loss, through partial financial assistance with rent, utilities or other essentials, to help prevent homelessness. The agency also provides financial counsel and coaching, to help citizens regain self-sufficiency.
“This gift is a real shot-in-the-arm and a godsend for Good Neighbors, as in this month alone of March 2020, Good Neighbors has already heard from 102 households — 53 in the last five days alone, which is double the norm,” said Good Neighbors Executive Director Rev. Lisa Blackwood.
“So far, the average we have spent per household has been $262 in emergency aid — in some cases, with interventions that included utility trucks in people’s apartment parking lots ready to cut off their power due to an overdue bill — which Good Neighbors was able to help prevent,” Blackwood said.
“The storm of overwhelming need is brewing, and Good Neighbors has been stacking our funds alongside COVID funds in order to serve our neighbors,” she said.
“I estimate that at the current rate of need — and bearing in mind that the rate may increase dramatically in the coming weeks — Good Neighbors will serve 130-170 households, which might carry us through another five or six weeks as we continue stacking our own funds and using this generous gift solely for COVID-related cases. We continue to meet with neighbors who are struggling for other reasons and will continue to serve them from our general funds.”
The #COVIDgiveWhereYouLive awareness campaign stems from a long-running “Give Where You Live” community-philanthropy promotion that ETF has managed for years, in helping donors across ETF’s 25-county footprint to identify specific ways to support charitable giving in the grassroots communities where they live and work.
This announcement — starting at the grassroots with Good Neighbors of Blount County — is now part of a larger awareness campaign that we at East Tennessee Foundation wish to ignite about the urgent necessity for individuals with any capacity to give to community charities to do so — whether at a $5 level, $500 level or more, during this time of sudden global crisis,” McClamroch said.
“I’m also happy to announce, when a gift is made to East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund at etf.org/N2N, we will match that gift up to $50,000.”
