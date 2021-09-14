Good Neighbors is accepting nominations for its 2021 Spirit of Good Neighbors Awards.
Nominations are being accepted through Oct. 1. There are four categories.
Everyday Neighbor: Someone who takes care of those around them, ensuring their neighbor’s basic needs are being met. They serve those in need by running errands, helping take care of lawns, cooking food, etc. They expect no appreciation or recognition, but know that we are each called to serve others.
Community Neighbor: Someone who serves the community through various means. Whether it’s through their church, a non-profit, or their own motivation, this individual seeks out and makes a meaningful impact in our community in various ways.
Professional Neighbor: Someone who works within an organization, like a church, non-profit, school, or business. They tirelessly advocate and find ways to provide for those who need help. When there isn’t an established path to help, they create one.
Focused Neighbor: Someone who is on a dedicated mission to reduce or eliminate a specific gap like homelessness, hunger, or housing. They have spent time, heart, and money bringing others along to help enable a better Blount County. While their mission may not seem solvable in the near future, you would never know it because of their passion.
To make a nomination go to goodneighborsbc.org.
