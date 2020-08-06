The Good Shepherd Center has traditionally held its annual dinner and auction fundraiser during late September/October. This year, because of the COVID-19 virus impacting the safety of the large number of people that normally attend the event, the Good Shepherd Board decided to take a new fundraising approach. Starting in August there will be a direct mail solicitation to every household and business in Monroe County as well as surrounding areas.
Demand at the Center has increased with many new families needing assistance. Currently, the center serves an average of 1,500 people per month and distributes approximately 50 boxes of food per day or 30,000 pounds of food/month at no charge. With the increasing need, the success of the fund raiser is critical. Funds will be used for purchase of food, for replacement of the van used to pick up food donations and for building repairs.
The mission of the Good Shepherd Center is Give a helping hand to those in need. The center was started in 1986 to minister to people in crisis. The support services are for Monroe County residents that request food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. The Good Shepherd Center provides these services free of charge. More information is available on Facebook at The Good Shepherd Center.
People can make a one-time donation or a pledge over time: monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Any level of donation would be appreciated. Contributions are tax deductible. The Center is a 501 (c)(3) organization.
Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN 37354. The center’s phone number is 423-420-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.