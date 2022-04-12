On Friday April 22, the Good Shepherd Center will be offering free USDA food to families in Monroe County. This will be the case “the fourth Friday of each month for the balance of the year. This event will be held at the Good Shepherd Center location on 411 South in Madisonville. The food distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day or until the available food runs out. The Good Shepherd expects to continue this service the 4th Friday of each month at the same time each month. Normally we serve 140 families per month.
Anyone in Monroe County that receives any “Government Assisted Programs or is on Medicare” is eligible for the food service. Proof of assistance or Medicare will be required.
Tina Smith, Executive Director of the Good Shepherd stated, “We have made a strategic decision, in the past we offered the USDA food only to our existing qualified clients, because of need, we are expanding our hours and days of operation on this Friday to serve anyone who qualifies for this Federal food program. Our objective to serve all in need.”
Demand at the Center has increased with many new families needing assistance due to the Covid and inflationary crisis. Currently, the Center serves an average of 1,000 people per month and distributes approximately 30,000 pounds of food per month. “Our focus shifts between Winter and Summer needs, but the need for food distribution never changes” said Margaret Cummings, president of the Board of Directors for the center.
People can make a one-time donation or a pledge over time: monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually. Any level of donation would be appreciated.
Contributions are tax deductible. The Center is a 501(c)(3) organization. The current campaign will continue through October; however, funds are accepted year long.
Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN 37354. The Center’s number is 423-420-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.