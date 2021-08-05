During August, the Good Shepherd Center, which provides free food, clothing and services to Monroe County residents in need, will be sending out an area-wide mailing launching its Fall fundraiser.
“In the past, Good Shepherd sponsored a Silent/Live Auction/Dinner event,” said Board President Margaret Cummings, “but unfortunately, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to cancel the event for the second year in a row and replace it with this mailing. It is our main fundraiser and its success is fundamental to how much we can do to serve our community in the coming year. I urge everyone to keep an eye out for our letter.”
The main expense is the overall operation of the Center. Good Shepherd serves approximately 1000 people with 30,000 pounds of food per month. In addition we offer such things as:
The Kid Friendly Food Program offering meals/snacks when school’s out
The Christmas in July Program providing back-to-school clothing
The ETHRA Transportation Program
The Layette Program providing all kinds of items for newborns
The Free Eyeglass Program
The Winter Coat Program
“By asking for donations from everyone, we are hoping to build a sense of community,” said Tina Smith, Executive Director of the Good Shepherd Center. “The people of our area have always been outstanding in support of our mission, whether it’s been individually or through their places of work, civic clubs or their church organizations. While the demand is huge, we are always there to provide what we can to those in need.”
People can make a one-time donation or a pledge over time: monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually. Any level of donation would be appreciated. Contributions are tax deductible. The Center is a 501(c)(3) organization. The current campaign will continue through October; however, funds are accepted year long.
Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN 37354. The Center’s phone number is 423-420-8888.
