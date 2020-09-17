Due to the Covid-19 policy of reducing clothing drop off and lack of in-store access to clothing inventory, the board of the Good Shepherd has declared Sept. 25 a day where residents of Monroe County can stop at the Good Shepherd Center and pick out clothing in an outdoor safe environment. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run to 12:30 p.m.
Margaret Cummings, board president, stated that with demand for fall/winter clothing and missed opportunities during the past six months, the board felt it was the best solution to continue with serving Monroe County.
The event is open to all residents of Monroe County. Clothing options range from men’s, women’s and children. The center is located at 5150 Highway 411 in Madisonville.
Tina Smith, executive director of the center, also stated that volunteers are needed on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in the food pantry section.
Demand at the center has increased with many new families needing assistance due to the current Covid-19 crisis. Currently, the center serves an average of 1,500 people per month and distributes approximately 50 boxes of food per day or 30,000 pounds of food/month at no charge. With the increasing need, the success of the fund raiser is critical. Funds will be used for purchase of food, for replacement of the van used to pick up food donations and for building repairs.
People can make a one-time donation or a pledge over time: monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Any level of donation would be appreciated. Contributions are tax deductible. The center is a 501 (c) 3 organization. The current campaign will continue through September, however funds are accepted year long.
Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN, 37354. The center’s phone number is 423-420-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.