The Good Shepherd Center, Monroe County’s food pantry and service center, will re-open it’s free clothing center Aug. 9. While the Good Shepherd Center has remained open for food distribution during the past year, clients were not allowed inside the building to choose free clothing or meet with counselors because of COVID-19.
Hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 5150 HWY 411 South in Madisonville. There will still be some restrictions as to the number of people allowed inside at one time; however free summer clothing and other items will be available to all clients. The Good Shepherd Center provides three pieces of free clothing to each person in a family per month. To ensure the safety of everyone in the building:
• All persons must wear masks while at the center
• Only one person from a family may choose clothing
• Only six people will be allowed in the building at any given time
• All food distribution will be handled as is currently in place
Volunteers are needed at the center to serve clients, distribute food items and clothing, help with building maintenance, pick up food and help with some administrative duties. To volunteer, call the center at 423-420-8888 during regular hours.
Demand at the Center has increased with many new families needing assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis and related unemployment. Currently, the Center serves an average of 1,000 people per month and distributes approximately 40 boxes of food per day, or 30,000 pounds of food per month.
