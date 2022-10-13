Outdoor festivals and football rivalries signal that it’s fall here in East Tennessee, but Pastor Wayne Atchley wants the community to put one more event on the October calendar.
On Oct. 22, Atchley’s East Tennessee Gospel Concerts will feature three bluegrass gospel groups at Atchley’s church, Bible Baptist, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville. Stock Creek Bluegrass Band from Knoxville, the Virgil Webb Family from Morristown and The Gibsons from Sneedville, will entertain with this free concert that will also include the option of a barbecue dinner of pulled pork, chips, drink and dessert or two hot dogs, for only $6.
Roger Rex will be preparing the barbecue like he’s done for several of Atchley’s events. The music gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Food will be served from 4-6 p.m.
Atchley, 77, has been bringing gospel music concerts to Blount County for years, starting at Wilson Chapel on the campus of Maryville College. He admits he was raised on the old Southern gospel quartets, but always reaches to provide a variety of gospel music.
“I have decided to go all bluegrass music this time because we have not had a lineup like this before,” Atchley said. “We have had soloists, duets, trios and quartets, but I thought this would be something different. A lot of people like bluegrass music.”
People who attend Rocky Branch Community Center’s weekly performances will likely know Stock Creek Bluegrass Band because they have been part of that scene, Atchley said. That location is one lots of bluegrass lovers attend, this pastor said.
In addition to great music and food, this Oct. 22 event will also feature silent auction items. More than 50 have been donated, from watches to certificates for free meals at local restaurants to fishing equipment and cookware, Atchley said.
At the last concert that Atchley organized, there were close to 200 in attendance, he said. He always gets feedback on the performers so he knows who to invite back. The Terry Williams Family from Mississippi was a recent favorite, he added.
And while this event is being hosted at Bible Baptist, this organizer said the invitation to attend is open to all who love gospel music. Atchley has been pastor there for more than 15 years.
All ages attend, he said, something he loves to see. People will drive from Kingsport and other areas outside Blount County to come enjoy good gospel sounds, Atchley said.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
