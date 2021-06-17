East Tennessee Gospel Concerts and Wayne Atchley will present a gospel concert on Saturday, June 19 at Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville. The featured groups are For Him Trio, Highway 4:16 and The Foothills Quartet.
A dinner and silent auction will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and the singing will start at 6:45 p.m. There is no cost to attend but a love offering will be taken.
