A Southern gospel concert will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville, featuring Mike Upright, Jordan Amburn and Adoration and Cross Connection. There is no admission fee but a love offering will be taken.
A pulled pork barbecue dinner will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The meals, which will include barbecue or two dogs along with chips and a drink will be $5, with desserts an extra $1.
Masks are optional.
Pastor of Bible Baptist is Wayne Atchley.
