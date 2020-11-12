The Virtual Gospel Concert Fundraiser to be hosted by The Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation will be presented on Zoom at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. The concert will feature The Dixon Family, Doris Talley and The Inspirational Trio.
To join, go to Zoom and use meeting ID 865-0921 3933. To listen by phone, call 312-626-6799. Attendees to the virtual event will have an opportunity to give a donation. Donations can also be maield to BCOF, 401 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. A cash app is also available on $DMKBCOF. Funds support those suffering from chronic illnesses in Blount County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.