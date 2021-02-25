The gold record on the living room wall is proof that the Rev. Janice Brown made an impact on the gospel music scene as the female member of the duo Barnes and Brown.
That this Black singer/pastor from North Carolina would uproot in her later years to marry a White songwriter/preacher from Blount County takes a little more explaining.
Brown, who grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, came from a musical family. She attended church where Barnes was pastor and eventually became his singing partner, with the duo recording seven albums together for Atlanta International Records.
Her former church, the Red Budd Holy Church in Centerville, North Carolina, was bombed; one chair was left there as a memorial. It was put in the new Red Budd Holy Church that was built in Rocky Mount. That is where Barnes was pastor and Brown a member.
Life wasn’t easy for a Black woman back in the 1950s and ‘60s. Brown, now 77, said she got married and had three children; before they could begin to forge a life together, her husband abandoned them, and Brown needed to find a job and financial assistance quickly. Her three children were all under school age.
Her first thought was to apply for social services. Brown vividly recalls that day she went to the office and poured out her story to a man who seemingly couldn’t care less. She said racism was the underlying cause for her treatment.
“I remember him sitting there and telling me, ‘Ms. Brown, the only thing I can tell you to do is take a handful of birth control pills and have fun,’” she recalled. “I should have reported him. I went home and cried.”
Brown lived in a small three-bedroom home and her rent was $37.50. Social services sent her a check for $18. She wrote them a letter, saying she would rather eat crackers and drink water than accept the meager check that didn’t even cover her rent.
Finding a way
She knew her way out was with an education, so Brown enrolled in a technical school and earned a degree in executive secretarial science. Her first job was as a secretary for an insurance company. She worked there for five years, until her boss announced he “wanted a blond” in the job. Brown reported it to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which angered her company’s leadership. They had even brought in a blond for her to train, which she refused to do. Brown was the only Black secretary in that office.
That office was closed, and the management paid her a severance package on her way out the door.
She next worked for a pharmaceutical company, documenting ingredients for various drugs.
All the while, Brown was singing with Barnes and getting their name out there. At first, they performed for their church, Red Budd Holy Church in Rocky Mount, but word spread about this duo with its soothing sound. Barnes had a radio broadcast, too, and he asked Brown to come sing one morning on his show.
“The board lit up,” she said. “People wanted to know where they could get a copy of that song.” This was back in the 1970s.
The two performers then would combine to write songs together. Churches were packed as audiences flocked to their sound.
Then one day as Brown was working at the church, a representative from Atlanta International Records stopped by. The label wanted to sign Barnes and Brown to a contract.
After flying to Atlanta and talking with the record company’s management, the gospel singers signed a contract.
The song that resonated
It was their song “Rough Side of the Mountain” that rose them to fame in the world of gospel music. The duo’s song was featured in Billboard magazine’’s list of top-selling songs and sold 250,000 copies in one week.
“We did a debut of ‘Rough Side of the Mountain’ at our church,” Brown said. “People were crowded in everywhere, even on the stairs. I kept asking myself, what is up with this song? People were having a hard time, especially Blacks. The economy had failed. The song went wild everywhere.”
It debuted in 1984 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Albums chart in January.
“We did a total of seven albums,” Brown said. “Every one of our albums hit Billboard Magazine. We had three songs in the Top 10 at the same time.”
Her singing talent led to her also leading a youth choir at her church; at its peak, there were 87 voices, Brown said.
As notoriety made Barnes and Brown household names in the gospel genre, there was a gospel singer and evangelist in Blount County who wanted this duo to come here to perform. Monte Stephens, who had started Green Meadow Church of God in 1974 and then Heritage Church of God a few years later, asked the rising duo to come to Alcoa to perform. They obliged. Then Stephens asked them to return a couple of years later to help lead a revival at Heritage Church of God.
Barnes and Brown came back for that three-day event.
A long hiatus
And then it would be 20 years before a reunion, this time between Stephens and Brown. Barnes and Brown has split up and Brown was no longer traveling and sharing her gift. She served for 18 years as pastor of St. Mary United Holy Church in Comfort, North Carolina.
Stephens’ producer at the time, Gerri Dee Hubbard heard one of Brown’s songs and asked her if she would perform with Stephens. It took Hubbard about three days to track her down. When she did, she put Stephens on the phone.
“Monte Stephens!” Brown exclaimed as she heard the voice on the other end of the line. She said she still remembered his voice all these years later.
Brown agreed to come to Nashville and record an album with Stephens. He had formed his own record label, Freedom Records. That album is called “Alive and Well.”
Stephens, a 1966 graduate of Walland High School, began his musical journey as a nightclub entertainer, singing country. But after surrendering his life to the Lord, that all changed. He preached his first message on July 15, 1970.
“For the first time in my life — when I stepped into the pulpit — I stepped right into where I was supposed to be in life,” Stephens said.
His journey would include pastoring the two churches and traveling with his band. He said he started the first biker ministry at Heritage Church of God back in the 1990s.
No longer alone
After Stephens and Brown came together to make an album, a friendship developed into something more. The two married in 2010 and currently reside in Greenback. Prior to that, they lived in Sweetwater for four years. They returned to Blount County in 2019.
They attend New Visions Community Church of God in Maryville.
Stephens’ two grown sons, Monte Dean and Jamie, call her Momma and she treats them as her own. Likewise, Brown’s three adult children have accepted Stephens into the family with open arms. They both have grandchildren, too.
She said she kept busy raising her children, holding down various jobs over the years and touring with Barnes. But she prayed to God that she would not be alone in her senior years.
Less than a week later is when Brown got that surprise call from Stephens to record an album.
These two still enjoy the process of creating music. More projects could be on the way, including one they are calling “Ancestry.” Stephens, 74, said their lives are about honoring God’s call. Both have written books. Hers, “His Word in Troubled Times,” is a compilation of 20 of her more than 600 sermons. Stephens’ book is titled “Operation Payback” about the second coming of Christ.
Stephens said he spent a number of his early years rejecting what God had told him to do. He has learned to pay attention to where God is leading.
“When God does something, He does it in a big way if you are brave enough to obey Him,” he said.
