The Grace Notes Flute Ensemble will provide a Spring Concert at the Blount County Public Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
The ensemble’s array of instruments includes the concert flute, alto flute, bass flute and piccolo. For more than two decades the ensemble has been committed to enriching and expanding the musical education of youth through performances and teaching. Their membership is open to capable young flautists.
Dr. Sue Swilley, director and conductor of Grace Notes since 2003, is a retired professor of music at Carson Newman University. She teaches flute privately and is an adjunct professor of Flute and Flute Choir at Carson Newman College and Maryville College.
Open to the public, the concert is made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Blount County Public Library.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at (865)-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
