New martial arts school specializes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA and Self-Defense
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills, a new martial arts school specializing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA and self-defense, announced it is now open and accepting new members at 12223 Chapman Highway, in Seymour.
The classes, led by Coach Jerry Burns, remain authentic to the original program developed by his instructor, Master Luiz Palhares, who trained directly with the Gracie family, a prominent martial arts family known worldwide for creating Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and now teaches at his own academy in Jacksonville, Florida.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is predominantly a ground-based and grappling martial art, using the principles of leverage, connection, angles and timing, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of an opponent, regardless of the opponent’s size. BJJ promotes the concept that a smaller person, using the right technique, can successfully defend against a much larger and stronger opponent.
Burns, a fourth-stripe brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, former professional MMA fighter, and certified defensive tactics instructor for law enforcement, said the school plans to add more classes to the schedule throughout 2021. The school currently has plans to add MMA, Kickboxing and Karate classes, and special self-defense workshops for women and law enforcement officers.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes are Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested in classes may message the Facebook page for more details at www.facebook.com/graciejiujitsufoothills or call 865-446-0031.
