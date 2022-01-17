The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the newly expanded and renovated Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour, when the long-awaited improved library will open to the public for the first time.
Members of the Williams family, after whom the newly refurbished library has been renamed, have been invited, along with local officials. After opening remarks, tours of the new building will be offered and refreshments will be served.
The Friends of Seymour Library will present its final donation in the form of a check. The new library is the culmination of years of work by the Friends to raise funds for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.