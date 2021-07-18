Great Smoky Mountains Association’s 2022 wall calendar, featuring photography of wildlife throughout the Smokies, is now available for purchase both in park stores and online. Each of the images is accompanied by information about the pictured species, from diet to behavior and habitat.
“One of the great things about designing the annual wall calendar is getting to expand a classic product into a beautiful interpretive piece with well-researched information about the park and its wildlife,” said Emma DuFort, publications specialist at GSMA and co-creator of the 2022 calendar. “I really enjoyed curating these photos from a selection of talented photographers; my personal favorite is the Virginia opossum overwhelmed with just too many joeys.”
The photographs depict elk, American black bear and the Barred Owl, among others, in their serene natural habitat.
GSMA hopes the calendar will help demystify some of the park’s most iconic and beloved animals, in addition to spreading information about the human impact on local wildlife. Each month includes information on how animals are affected when roads are nearby — inspired by Safe Passage: The I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project, a new initiative gaining speed just across the border of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
GSMA’s new book for young readers, “A Search for Safe Passage,” also takes its inspiration from this local project, and many of the book’s colorful character illustrations are included in the 2022 calendar, opposite their real-life counterparts. Written by Creative Services Director Frances Figart and illustrated by DuFort, the book imagines the highway’s effect on wildlife of the Smokies, from the individual animals’ perspectives.
The wire bound 11-by-11-inch 2022 wall calendar is available for $11.95 in the park’s visitor center bookstores and at GSMA’s online store at smokiesinformation.org. For more information about Safe Passage, visit smokies safepassage.org.
