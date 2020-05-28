Because the statewide restrictions have been eased for the coronavirus the Maryville Kiwanis Club's 18th Annual “Tee It Up for The Kids” Golf Tournament has now been rescheduled for Monday July 20, at Green Meadow Country Club.
GMCC and Maryville Kiwanis have worked together to assure sponsors, donors and players that the tournament will be held in a safe manner. They appreciate the community's support for the event. Funds raised will be used to sponsor Kiwanis' community service projects and programs for the children of Blount County. Golfers, we look forward to seeing you on July 20.
For more information please contact Bobby Perkinson at 865-983-4322 or by email at blp4golf@yahoo.com, or on the Maryville Kiwanis website: maryvillekiwanis.com.
