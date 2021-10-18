Some might say that small towns lack luster or charisma, but Greenback would beg to differ. This community’s time to shine comes almost every Friday night from late August to at least late October. Come evening at 7:30, the tailgating spots are filled, children line the middle of the field waiting to high-five the players as they run out, and cheerleaders extend the hand-drawn banner that they’ve worked on all week for the players to run out through.
This coming Friday night, Oct. 22, will be even a little more exciting than usual. The night will have not one, but two dedications to the members of the tight-knit community throughout the game against Midway High School.
First and foremost, the theme for this Friday night lights will be a pink-out in honor of October being breast cancer awareness month. Several of Greenback’s beloved residents have fought the strenuous battle of breast cancer with a sideline of countless cheerleaders from the area. This game is a special time for the school and community to show their admiration for those who have gone through or are going through a battle the community wishes no one had to face.
While there are regulations as to what the football players can wear to show their support, several have expressed interest in going above and beyond this coming Friday to show their support. In the stands, especially the student section, there will be rows upon rows of pink. From face paint to hair dye, there is not a student who won’t be repping this eccentric shade of bravery.
As if this tradition wouldn’t scream “community” loud enough for you, the Greenback faculty and staff chose the 22nd to be a night to honor the seniors of the fall season sports as well. The sports represented will be the Greenback Cherokee Marching Band, Greenback High School Cheerleading Squad, Greenback Golf Team, Lady Kees Soccer Team and Lady Kees Volleyball Team. Every senior will have their moment to shine when their name is called, the fans learn a fun fact or two about the student athlete, and they receive a gift of sorts from their teammates and coach.
Band Director Frank Hudson will honor his three senior musicians — Glory McCarter, Zoe Ferguson and Emily Tipton. Cheerleading coach Haley Robinette will honor her two senior cheerleaders — Mikayla Taylor and Alexus Beck. David Grissom, the golf team’s head coach, will honor seniors June Greene, Emily Tipton and Winston Godfrey this Friday.
As for the girls soccer team, head coach Rob Fox and assistant coach Dave Casto will honor seniors Isabella Belcher, Kayli Millard, Kierra Bishop, Mikah Morris, Madison Graves and Lynsi Sauder. Lastly, the newest addition to Greenback High School’s fall sports — the Lady Kees Volleyball Team, will honor seniors Caroline Burnette, Lily Sampley, Maddy Hood and Carmen Rogers, coached by Beth Disney, Amanda Hoagland and Meghan Shaw.
When it comes to family, Greenback School is about as close as you can get, and they hope you’ll come out to support them this Friday night at 7:30 pm.
