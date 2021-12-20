The end of the semester has arrived, and Greenback School is preparing to wind down. Students in the high school have been preparing for finals and EOCS after a semester of hard work and curriculum. The yearbook is designing harder than ever to put in the pages for the end of the calendar year deadlines. The Health Occupations Students of America are anticipating their testing dates for the regional competitions this month, and the Future Farmers of America are also preparing for their competitions this week. Stress levels are high, and this time of year always calls for some reprieve.
To answer this call for a break, Jessica Spafford’s clubs and classes helped to put on the first high school winter formal dance since before COVID-19. The dance took place Saturday, Dec. 11, in the school’s assembly room, which was decorated from top to bottom in festive decorations and photo opportunities. Tickets were sold by the senior BETA club representatives Emma Breedlove and Whitley Whitehead for $7 a ticket, or $10 for two, and about a 100 were sold. The money will be used to purchase puzzle books and games for a local nursing home.
Desserts were prepared by Spafford’s own project ABLE class, who baked 160 cookies, 72 brownie bites and 144 cupcakes. The students in this class — Jason Summers, Brandon Hicks, Kaci Herron, Mark Crisp and Madison Crisp — learned how to make gingerbread houses from scratch earlier in the month, so they are seasoned pros at baking. The high schoolers who attended the dance thoroughly enjoyed the event and were grateful for the opportunity.
Robin Cagle, head of the Future Business Leaders of America, has also given the Greenback students a way to look past themselves by donating to the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries Homeless Shelter. Each student in her classes was given a list of things that they could bring in to help make a difference in the life of someone less fortunate than themselves. Some items on the list include socks, peanut butter crackers, tissues and other items that these people might not have. There is no doubt that the Greenback students and staff have a great capacity to care for others.
Lastly, the basketball homecoming will be held in January, so be on the lookout for this year’s candidates!
