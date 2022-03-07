This month at Greenback School, science has taken the reigns. On the health science side of education, high school and middle school members of HOSA — Future Health Professionals Organization — are preparing for the HOSA State Leadership Conference where they will compete from Monday, March 28 through Wednesday, March 30 in Knoxville. The theme of the event is “Shatter Your Expectations” and has inspired each HOSA participant in the way they structure and consider their individual competition.
Members will not only compete during this event but also peruse exhibits, attend interactive events and classes, and even take part in a fun night. Heather Stevens, head of the Greenback HOSA chapter, has worked hard to prepare her students for the school’s first in person HOSA state competition since 2019.
When it comes to the school’s STEM program, (involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics,) Gabi Talent, the school’s new chemistry teacher, is bringing something new to the table. This year, she helped Greenback School to receive what is being called “the Lavender Grant” from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The idea for the grant is that a flower bed for herbs will be planted at the school, with everyone pitching in.
With the grant, the school will purchase an essential oil distillery, enabling the school to sell the oil and even make soaps from it to fundraise for the STEM program and get the entire community involved. The agriculture teacher, Katie Edwards, will include her class in the project by helping to provide and plant seeds. Dan O’Neill with Gray Williams, the Greenback School shop teachers, will instruct their students on how to construct flower boxes for the project.
As far as the rest of the school, Talent encourages that everyone is welcome to observe the process and assist in the care of the plants and has brought with her the outstanding view that science can be enjoyable for all people, not just the ones who are traditionally interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.