It’s a new year, which means that Greenback High School is starting up the Cherokean Yearbook yet again. The yearbook staff is excited to announce that the theme for the annual will be “Netflix.”
The Cherokean Yearbook is one of the most valuable pieces of literature that students can take with them into their futures. The pictures and their stories tell of the unique culture of the pre-K through 12th grade school as well as the welcoming Greenback community.
According to head editor June Greene, “The yearbook is a great outlet to not only expand your responsibilities but to make new friends. I enjoy hearing all of the fresh ideas that each staff member brings to the table.”
Each staff member is assigned specific pages to design based on their interests and relation to the subjects of the page. However, before any designs can be made, the pictures must be taken by one of our three talented photographers. Keri Alexander, Kiley Jo Woodroof and Isaac Christenbery work tirelessly to capture as many moments as possible throughout the school year.
Woodroof admitted that while the responsibility of being one of the main photographers does carry a lot of weight, the joy of capturing moments that students will remember for years makes it a worthwhile endeavor.
Sports pages are typically covered by those who play the sport or are involved in its activities. Emily Tipton, a senior on the yearbook staff, is involved in the Greenback Marching Band and the Greenback Golf Team and covers the yearbook pages for both. Jocelyn Garcia, a junior on the Greenback Lady Kees Volleyball Team oversees designing the volleyball page. Isaac Cristenbery and Keri Alexander have picked up responsibility in the football realm of the yearbook as well; both juniors have attended every game this year and have avid knowledge of the game.
Not all the Greenback yearbook staff are involved in extracurriculars, but that is not to say that they lack interest or involvement in what the school has to offer. Chevelle Orr, Devon Hawkins, Wade Casto and Noah Pifer all assist teachers with the children in the grade that they are covering in the yearbook. Some students design the page of a sibling’s grade. The staff thinks that it is a special opportunity seeing as there are very few schools where a high schooler attends school in the same building as their elementary age sibling.
Klaudia Stinson, a senior, is preparing to open her own online boutique, so she is covering the fashion page.
Lastly, no program can properly run without a business manager. Jessie Garland, a junior, oversees documenting payments for the yearbook and the ads that are bought for it. The yearbook sells ads to keep the price of the annual as low as possible, as well as give parents the opportunity to give a shoutout to their graduating senior. Robin Cagle, the yearbook advisor, says that it is a relief to have such a competent young woman in charge of handling such a responsibility.
Cagle has been overseeing work on the Cherokean Yearbook for 29 years, and she is happy to say that this year’s staff is the hardest working group she has had yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.