As Greenback School nears the end of the 2020-21 school year, we have accomplished a lot and have plans for other events.
From the start, the faculty and staff here at Greenback have taken necessary precautions for the health and well being of students with cleaning habits and great efforts to keep students distanced in the building. On behalf of the students at Greenback, we are thankful and appreciative for the patience they have shown us, and their perseverance to not give up on us when times got very rough.
This school year however is not over just yet. One very exciting event is the opening of our annual greenhouse plant sale. The Greenback FFA and agriculture classes have been working very hard in preparation for the arrival of the plant sale. The greenhouse opened for the sale of beautiful flowers and other greenery on Monday. Purchases can now be made during school hours.
Tellico Kiwanis Club donated a bench to the school made entirely out of plastic bottle tops. This bench now sits at the front of the school.
Student Resource Officer Kenny Palmer and his family lost their home and all belongings in a house fire. Officer Palmer has shown great strength as he is back to work just a few days after the fire. It is now time for Greenback community to give back.
We put on a fundraiser where students could pay $5 to wear a hat for three days at school. With the help of hundreds of students, we raised over $3,000. Donations for his family can be made through Greenback school or the Loudon County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.