For Greenback High School, April is a month for success. This month, the Greenback HOSA and FFA clubs attended state competitions in which several members from both groups were recognized.
Greenback Art recently entered two competitions, the Loudon County Fine Arts Showcase and The Dogwood Arts Synergy Exhibit. In the first competition, Greenback students Rachel Stow (ninth grade) and Lily Sampley (12th grade) won first and second place in the high school division.
Five students from Greenback School’s fifth grade traveled to the event to create a mural for the day. In the second competition, all East Tennessee schools were invited to submit two pieces of art from their school, from any grade. Ireland Bivens’ (eighth grade) painting called “Me” as well as Kylee Moore’s (10th grade) drawing called “Self Portrait” were both exhibited.
In addition to these competitions, Tennessee Electric Cooperatives offered Greenback School juniors an opportunity to build a brighter Tennessee by entering a creative writing and scholarship competition. Greenback School students Kiley Jo Woodroof and Isaac Christenbery wrote incredible pieces and were awarded fourth (Kiley) and first (Isaac) place. These two students will now qualify for multiple scholarships.
Greenback sophomore Austin Munsey also honored his school this month by winning second place in the geometry category of the 64th annual mathematics contest at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
As far as things that Greenback Students can look forward to, prom tickets have now gone on sale, academic letters for high school students will be coming out at the end of this month, yearbooks are to arrive this week, and Special Olympics will be held on the 21st of this month.
Lastly, Greenback School is very proud to announce that Robin Cagle was recognized as educator of the week this month.
