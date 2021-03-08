To end the first term of spring semester, Greenback’s eighth grade and high school students bravely faced the ACT, while seniors participated in a virtual day as they have already completed their testing. The several days following the high school testing, elementary and middle school students took common assessments to test their knowledge.
Greenback School is sending 14 students to this year’s Tennessee HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition; the regional competition featured 11 students earlier this year. The remaining three are going directly to state based on their specific category.
Gray Williams won a $4,500 grant from the Builders Exchange of TN; the money won will be put toward building supplies to build a temporary press box for the baseball field. Drum Major Emily Fipps tried out and made the University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Marching Band. Greenback School is very proud of her as well as all of the seniors for putting themselves out and chasing their dreams.
It’s that time of the year when Greenback begins registering their new Pre-k and kindergarten students. Applications are due to the school by April 1. Free tutoring is available during launch hours for students needing extra help in math or reading/language arts.
Greenback’s FFA looks forward to the first week of May as they put on an all-day Farm Day for elementary students on May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.