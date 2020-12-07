With Christmas break a few short weeks away, students at Greenback School are starting to wrap-up the semester with the taking of end-of-course state exams, and for courses not requiring state testing, finals. Greenback seniors are rushing to get college applications sent in, and many are submitting applications for scholarships along with their college applications.
Seniors who participated in working the presidential election in early November had the opportunity to write an essay and compete for up to a $10,000 scholarship offered nationwide, and one of the students won prize money by responding to a civic duty prompt. Addtionally, Jessie Garland, a Greenback sophomore, will be recognized by the VFW National 2020-21 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen competition on Dec. 7 along with four other students in Loudon County.
Jessie participated in the competition by writing an essay on the question, “Do you think this country is how the Founding Fathers envisioned it?” She tackled the difficult topic of racial injustice in America and as her older sister, I am very proud of what she has accomplished and what she will continue to accomplish as she moves forward in her high school career. The students at Greenback have the ability to change the world with their words.
Greenback’s Future Farmers of America chapter announced their newly elected officers on Nov. 12; Emily Fipps was elected president. Heather Sayne was elected vice-president with Harley Cole selected as secretary. Brooke Jones will serve as treasurer, and Mikayla Taylor is reporter. The rest of the officers include Mikah Morris as sentinel, and Emma Hopson, chaplain.
In the community, the city of Greenback held a festival of lights throughout the town where anyone was welcome to drive through the map of houses between 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Dec. 4-6; their goal was to illuminate the joy of the Christmas season throughout Greenback.
