As classes are back in full swing, Greenback students are having to cope with a less traditional school year. Mike Casteel, Greenback School’s principal, stated in his Message from the Principal that the staff at Greenback is prepared but partially apprehensive. From temperature checks to disinfecting and everything in between, the staff at Greenback has put forth its best effort at keeping the students of Greenback School educated and healthy.
Academics look a little different for the faculty at Greenback. Students attending school are learning a different communication and collaboration platform through Microsoft Teams, and the faculty are adjusting to the change with the students. Students who chose the virtual option are using an accredited distance education program called Florida Virtual School and are adjusting to a more self-instructed way of learning.
Furthermore, Greenback’s Lady Cherokees basketball program has its players doing a shoot-a-thon for every day of the month of October; the money donated in the sponsorship is going toward purchasing practice gear and equipment needed for the 2020-21 basketball season.
In addition, Loudon County Schools are participating in a program offered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that is allowing them to feed all students for free. This incredible opportunity is available through the first semester unless USDA funds are depleted prior to the end of the semester. Families are not requires to complete any free and reduced lunch paperwork to take advantage of this opportunity.
