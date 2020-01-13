Greenback School is busy heading into our last semester of 2020. As part of the senior class, we seniors are visiting different colleges to help us make that all important next step in our education. As a fellow senior, Alex Russell, put it: “cheers to the 2002 babies. It’s our year — we are turning 18 in this new decade!”
High school basketball, middle school basketball and wrestling are in their prime, and we are looking forward to baseball, softball, soccer and spring football. Congratulations to the six Greenback athletes who were chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All State Football Team: Tyler Jefferies, Holden Willis, Braden Carnes, Derrell Bailey, Wyatt Rutgerson and Duke Stinnett.
Our 11th and 12th grade English teacher, Judy Hawkins, will be overseeing all students in the planting of trees on our campus beginning Jan. 15.
Since we are a little short on news this month, let me tell you something about why I am so proud to go to Greenback School. First, we are pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Like me, most of our students start in Pre-K and finish as a senior.
We have approximately 670 students total for these grades. We are listed in the top 1/3 of the best schools in Tennessee. Our current principal, Mike Casteel, has held this position for the past seven years.
