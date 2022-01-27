Church of the Cove in Townsend is sponsoring and presenting a 13-week program, Grief Share. The program begins Sunday, Jan. 30 from 3-5 p.m. at the Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
The Grief Share program exists to provide encouragement, peace and hope for those experiencing a personal loss of a loved one. The program lets grievers know what they are feeling is normal and by sharing with others their journey for healing begins.
The program is biblically based, but not based on any denomination. It is not a program only for believers, but for all who have lost a loved one. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief” “Grief and Your Relationships” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
All are welcome. The cost of $20 includes a workbook and snacks. Scholarships are available if the cost is prohibitive. Wearing of a mask is optional, not mandatory.
Pre-register by going online at www.GriefShare.org Enter Townsend’s zip code (37882) and click on GriefShare. For more information or to register without going on line contact Peggy Steele at peggy.steele@churchofthecove.org or call 865-306-1956.
