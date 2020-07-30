Church of the Cove in Townsend is sponsoring and presenting a 13-week program, GriefShare. The program is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and begins Monday Aug. 3, at Highland Manor Inn Conference Center 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
The GriefShare program exists to provide encouragement, peace and hope for those experiencing a personal loss of a loved one. The program lets grievers know what they are feeling is normal and by sharing with others their journey for healing begins. Also, and possibly most important, informing them the grieving process does not have a time limit.
The program is biblically based, but not based on any denomination. It is not a program only for believers, but for all who have lost a loved one. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” "Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” All are welcome. The cost of $15 includes a workbook and snacks. Scholarships are available upon request, if needed.
Masks are optional, but not mandatory. All tables and chairs are sanitized before and after the meeting. The program is also available on line, but one must register in advance on the GriefShare site.
Pre-register by going on line at www.GriefShare.org. Enter Townsend’s zip code, 37882, and click on GriefShare. Or for more information, contact Anthony Gilliland at 865-742-0527 or e-mail tony.gilliland@gmail.com.
