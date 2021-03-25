Those in the community who are suffering from grief over the loss of a loved one are invited to attend a session of "Loss of a Spouse," to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 at Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. The seminar will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts and widowed men and women, along with an open discussion. A meal will be provided.
"Loss of a Spouse" is part of the GriefShare program that is biblically based.
This event is sponsored by Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend. Pre-register at www.GriefShare.org. Enter the code 37882 and click on "Loss of a Spouse."
The cost is $5 to cover the cost of a booklet/guide with more than 30 readings on how to live with grief. For more information, contact Anthony Gilliland at 865-742-0527 or tony.gilliland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.