What should you do with a 40-pound Zucca squash when it grows in your garden?
If you’re Rosemarie Cirina, you make ravioli, soup, cookies, breakfast casserole and pie. Or, you provide recipes for others to do the same.
Cirina, who lives in Maryville and has a culinary degree, is part of a Facebook group of Italians who share recipes, life experiences, etc., like on most every other social media site. Cirina said she got involved with the group because people from her native Brooklyn, New York, make up some of the membership.
Then one day as she was perusing the website, Cirina saw an interesting photograph of a squash. She had to know more.
“I asked the girl if she could send me some seeds,” Cirina asked. The person on the other end of the request was a complete stranger but agreed to send this Maryville resident some of the seeds from Italy.
“The man who had them did not have a clue what to do with them or the name,” Cirina explained. They are heirloom seeds from Italy, she explained.
Some research led Cirina to identifying the squash as a Zucca. A columnist in The New York Times wrote about it a few years ago, calling it a “pumpkinlike vegetable whose flesh, like that of a butternut or acorn squash, is dense, orange and somewhat sweet.”
After receiving the seeds through the mail, Cirnia propagated them.
“This came at a time when I was doing nothing, back in January,” she said. She grew the plants to 4 inches tall and gave two to a friend and two to Project Hope here in Blount County.
Friend Jroy Collins is the one who grew the 40-pound one. He brought it to Cirnia’s house to be weighed. Others that he grew weren’t such overachievers.
With a lot of squash to deal with, Cirina said she ended up having a dinner party for friends where she tested many squash recipes on them.
“I am not Southern, so some of those recipes aren’t necessarily for me,” she admitted. “But some of my friends came over. They liked them all.”
Cirnia said she found a brownie recipe that didn’t include eggs; her grandson is allergic to them so this was a nice recipe to have, she said. Her neighbor, Joe Zappa, provided the homemade sausage that went into one of the other dishes.
In all, Cirina made seven dishes, all with the pumpkinlike flesh of that 40-pound squash. She used herbs straight from her garden in many of them.
It was all a community effort, she said. The seeds traveled from Italy to Maryville. Cirnia then dispatched them to two different locations after successfully propagating them. Jroy Collins grew that huge one; his wife Rita baked the pie using it.
The ones grown by Project Hope didn’t do quite as well. One was harvested, but the other vine succumbed to squash bugs, Cirina said. It was something other growers faced this year too, she said.
It was a fun experiment, Cirina said. As someone who likes challenges, it fit perfect into her life amidst a pandemic.
“I am always intrigued by new plants,” she said. “During COVID it gave me something to focus on.”
