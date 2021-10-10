Bring your guitar and join this fun class. Instructor Chris Solomon will teach the basics of this popular musical instrument, and you’ll learn several songs to share.
Classes will be held on Thursdays from 5:40 – 6:40 pm, beginning Oct. 14. The six-week session is $90 and offered for ages 9 – 15.
Preregistration is required and class size is limited. Sign up online at www.parksrec.com, or in the Parks & Rec office at 316 S. Everett High Road. For more information call 983-9244.
