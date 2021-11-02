The highly anticipated Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg, located at 727 Parkway just minutes from the Gatlinburg Space Needle, is now open, daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, the new Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg is the third of four FACE Hospitality establishments with Guy Fieri, joining Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar at Branson Landing in Missouri; and Chicken Guy! Nashville and Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, set to open at the end of the year.
Chicken Guy! offers all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. To satisfy your sweet tooth, guests can check out any of our six delicious Flavortown Shakes, including Triple Chocolate Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Oreo.
In addition to Chicken Guy!, Arcade City Gatlinburg is now open. Arcade City provides a unique and entertaining experience for all ages with games for the whole family and a great selection of prizes. Arcade City is on the cutting edge of new gaming technology and popular new games while using a play card system that keeps up with tickets making play scoring simple and fun.
