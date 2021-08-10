Habitat for Humanity's Home Repair Program will be the topic of a presentation to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 7 and 28 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. There is no cost to attend.
Home repair is a large part of Blount County Habitat for Humanity's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The home repair program makes health safety and mobility-based repairs and modifications for qualifying homeowners.
Habitat for Humanity's Steve Roark will be the guest speaker. He will explain how to apply, eligibility requirements and more. Call Everett Senior Center at 865-983-9422 to sign up or for more information.
