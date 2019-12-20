Five families in 2019 who otherwise might be living in substandard housing or sharing rented space because they can’t afford a place of their own, now can call themselves homeowners thanks to the efforts of Blount County’s Habitat for Humanity.
This Christian nonprofit agency provided these five homes that were part of the Community Business Build, Women Build, Altar’d State and First United Methodist Church builds. The most recent to hold a dedication ceremony was the Women Build, on Dec. 7. The home now belongs to Kevin Lollis and is located on West Franklin Street in Alcoa.
Lollis, who is 61, spent years in the construction business, growing up in Indiana. The retiree said he came to Blount County to visit family back in 2016 and made the decision to pack up and relocate here at the end of that year.
Once here, however, he said he realized housing was more expensive than in the Savannah, Georgia suburb where he was residing. He has been living in an apartment, but will soon move into his Habitat home, by the end of the year.
“I looked for homes and they were so far out of my price range and I became discouraged,” he said. “I decided not to do anything. But then I heard about Habitat. I went and applied and was accepted. The journey started some 16 months ago. It’s been a very, interesting journey. I have met so many wonderful people.”
He called it an eye-opening experience as he witnessed so many strangers come together and help him reach his goal of homeownership. “I requested help and Oh, my goodness, did they come out of the woodwork,” Lollis said. He said there were several women who worked on his house, the Habitat Women Build 2019.
The home fits his needs perfectly, Lollis said. He is disabled, which forced him to retire early, in 2001. He worked in residential, commercial and industrial construction that took him all over the country.
The families do have mortgages, but ones that are affordable with their incomes. They can be less than $500 per month with low interest rates.
The work moves forward
“We have one that is ongoing now, on East Newton Street,” said Kathy Jackson, executive director for Blount County Habitat for Humanity. “We will start with our new development in spring.”
That new development is 20 lots located on Ohm Street in Alcoa, near where Habitat built five other homes back in 2011. Jackson said aquiring land is the biggest obstacle her agency faces as it continues on its mission to provide affordable housing.
“Land is hard to come by,” she said. “We were down to two lots so the timing of the purchase was perfect.”
Jackson said 2019 shaped up to be a year like many others, with its five builds. The focus now is on getting that new property ready for development and also fundraising.
One such event takes place Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala will be held at The Capitol in downtown Maryville and will include casino tables, 1920s cocktails, live and silent auctions and live band. Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased on Habitat’s website or Facebook page.
Jackson said she and Vanessa Sparks, development director for Habitat, came up with the idea for the Gatsby Gala. This will be the third year for the celebration.
An event of their own
“We had struggled for several years to come up with a signature event for us,” Jackson said. “Vanessa and I and the development committee landed on this and the ‘Great Gatsby’ theme. It has gotten better each year.”
Kevin Ross will be the auctioneer at the New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala. Attendees will be able to further help Habitat with its 2020 projects by supporting the Fund a Need that will be presented that night. These will be things like repair projects or new equipment for Habitat’s classroom.
Fundraising must take place all year long. Currently, Habitat has a gift-wrapping booth at Foothills Mall that will be there through Dec. 24. The nonprofit holds a golf tournament each October at Lamber Acres, and the ReStore also helps with funding of housing construction and repair projects.
“Our bricks and mortar cost per house is $90,000” explained Jackson. “Obviously you have to fundraise a lot to be able to do that.”
The Women Build happens every other year, but fundraising for it happens for two years. That includes a luncheon held at the Airport Hilton. Women are encouraged to take part in this project, but men are also welcome. There are women who have participated in every build.
With volunteer hands
About 50 percent of the construction on each house is done by volunteers and the other 50 percent, by contractors. A build typically takes five months, depending on weather or other delays.
“There are some things we have to hire out and some things we choose to hire out for the safety of workers,” Jackson said.
They have a core group of volunteers who work every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, in cold weather, rain and extreme heat. Most are retirees.
The new development along Ohm Street in Alcoa will move ahead after plat approvals in January. Jackson said they have plans to chance the name of the street to honor a former member of the community.
Jackson has been at Habitat for almost 19 years. She said the biggest changes are regulations placed on lending and finding affordable land. With the new tracts in Alcoa, Habitat will have inventory for the next four or five years, she said.
How long it takes to get through the process of moving into a Habitat home depends on things like a family’s credit history, budgeting skills, etc. Some come in ready to move forward and can be “fast tracked” through the process. For others, financial coaching and credit repair must be done.
All in the program, however, must put in sweat equity. That means working on someone else’s Habitat home or their own, and also working at the ReStore retail shop.
Taking applications
Jackson said they take applications all the time. People can apply online or request a form be mailed to them. The applications may also be picked up at Habitat’s office at 1017 Hampshire Drive, Maryville.
There are plenty of positives resulting from having the lots all in one area, including being able to have equipment onsite for multiple builds versus having to move around.
Two of the 20 lots will be readied in spring for foundations to be laid, Jackson said. She said they are in need of sponsors for upcoming builds.
House sponsors typically provide from $40,000 to $50,000 in financial support and days spent working on the build site.
“Sometimes we have a single sponsor per house and sometimes we bring several groups together to sponsor one house,” Jackson said. “For example, a Community Business Build might be $5,000 and paired with seven other sponsors. Each sponsor has the opportunity to be on the job site and work with the families that are working hard toward their purchase.”
2020 and beyond looks to be very busy, Jackson said, thanks to the 20 lots that will be ready for new owners soon.
“We would love to secure more house sponsors for 2020,” Jackson said. “Along with single sponsor homes, we are also looking for churches to join our upcoming Faith Build and additional Community Business sponsors.”
