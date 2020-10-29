Faith Chapel, 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville will present its first-ever Hallelujah Drive-in on Friday, Oct. 30, at the church. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. and the movie, "Goosebumps 2" will start at 7 p.m.
The evening will include free candy for every child at the end of the movie. In addition, there will be a costume contest and pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins should be pre-carved.
There is no charge to attend. Safety precautions will be in place, including the wearing of masks and gloves by those in charge. Concessions will be available. Each car will have its own space marked off so attendees can either watch the movie from their cars or sit out in lawn chairs.
This event is open to the public.
