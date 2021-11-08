The Halloween dance and Haunted Hallway took place on Thursday, Oct 28. Last year’s dance was canceled due to COVID-19. At this year’s dance, it was $5 to get in; you could dance, eat pizza and concessions, compete in the costume contest and even go into our Haunted Hallway.
For the fifth and sixth grade costume contest, Phoenix Masen placed first, Decland England placed second, Isabella Barham placed third; in the seventh and eighth grade contest, Logan Jenkins placed first, Jaden Griffin placed second and Brianna Kimber placed third.
The Haunted Hallway is a haunted attraction built and performed by our J-teens (after school student program associated with the national Jaycees organization). Our students were thrilled to have their Halloween celebrations return.
Alcoa City Schools Foundation Board has generously fulfilled many grant requests. One of their grant requests was from Amanda Collins (sixth grade math teacher). She requested and will receive yoga equipment since she conducts her own gym class. Carrie Carico (seventh grade science teacher) wrote a grant for microscopes to use in class. Morgan Hodson (eighth grade ELA and Yearbook/Journalism teacher) and her yearbook class wrote a grant for a high-zoom camera lens to take higher definition photos for the yearbook. Our school is ever-thankful for the Foundation and its support of our students.
More news includes Student Council taking votes on who should be the president of the student council. Officers include President Darcy Hodson, Vice President Campbell Mizell, Secretary Livia Young and Treasurer Jack Touton. They have created a motto for the Student Council, which is “serve, grow and achieve.” Last but not least, the yearbook staff has sold 126 yearbooks out of our goal of 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.