If you know the difference between a macaron and a macaroon, you’re ahead of most people when it comes to the delectable little treats.
For Hannah Harper, what’s most important is that you give her French macarons a try; maybe you’ll even get hooked and become a frequent customer.
Harper and her husband, Dylan DePonte, started selling macarons at the Maryville Farmers Market in 2018. She said she originally thought about ice cream sandwiches, but strict dairy regulations made that endeavor unrealistic.
With the name Hammie’s Sammies already picked out, Harper looked for other sandwich ideas, the sammies part of the name. Hammie is Harper’s childhood nickname.
Macarons caught her attention. The small cookies are meringue based and baked with lots of sugary sweetness and also almond flour. Macaroons, on the other hand, are made with coconut. There are even two kinds of macarons, Italian and French; Harper chose to produce the French variety.
“I have always enjoyed baking,” Harper said as she prepared orders on a Thursday morning. After drumming up business at the Maryville Farmers Market in 2018 and 2019, she decided this year to meet the requirements to become a commercial kitchen and take orders for her macarons. She posts her different varieties for the week each Tuesday or Wednesday, with pickup available come Thursday or Friday.
Her kitchen is in the house this couple lived in when they first got married. Harper, DePonte and some friends did the work to transform the space into a baking and packing center. DePonte helps out with paperwork and other duties for Hammie’s Sammies, while Harper is the sole baker.
No stranger to the kitchen
This time of year always brings back memories of baking with her granny. Harper said Christmas treats have always been some of her favorites — to eat and also to bake.
It’s no wonder then she’s cooked up six different holiday flavors for her macarons. There’s peppermint, hot cocoa, eggnog, red velvet and gingerbread, along with Harper’s favorite, lump o’ coal. Its center is made of dark chocolate and an unusual ingredient for sure, edible charcoal.
“I love it,” Harper said. “It’s one of my absolute favorites.”
The Maryville High School graduate earned her degree in studio art at East Tennessee State University, minoring in psychology. Harper, a painter, worked at Studio 212 in Maryville where she also was a potter. Some might recognize her from her time working at Vienna Coffee House right after college.
It is Harper’s plan to some day own and operate an arts cafe. Taking a look around at her surroundings, she said she never envisioned being a baker with her own commercial kitchen.
Harper and her husband elected not to participate in the Maryville Farmers Market this year, with the pandemic and all of its challenges. But she said she remains fortunate to have had that experience and support of her products.
“It was really cool that people liked what we were making, that they took time out of their day to stand in line and wait,” Harper said. She said they had intended to return to the farmers market later this year but got busy with the new kitchen instead.
Facebook and Instagram have provided Hammie’s Sammies with loyal customers, and word of mouth has kept it growing. Now, the macarons will be on the menu at Maryville restaurant Amici and also Diamondjack Wine Bar. Final details are being worked out.
And just days ago, Harper was contacted by Vienna Coffee to start selling her macarons there.
Perfecting her products
Picking out a name and product were maybe the easy parts; actually perfecting the macaron recipes took some time and patience. Harper said she does not use recipes when she cooks, but that really wasn’t an option starting out with these concoctions.
“Macarons are notoriously finicky,” she explained. There is the issue of the egg whites needing to be at the right consistency to be whipped with air into a meringue. The egg whites apparently don’t like humidity either. So, Harper started out testing various recipes and then adapting them to fit her requirements.
“There are horror stories about people making macarons,” she said. Harper read many of them on the internet. She’s had time to perfect her technique after making the macarons for three years now.
She held up one macaron ready for shipment and pointed to its “feet.” That’s the part that needs to rise to measure up to perfection, Harper said. She was quite happy with her results. She pointed out she also uses local eggs.
The first time Harper tasted a macaron was while on vacation in Salem, Massachusetts, she said. She chose to make them instead of goodies like brownies or cupcakes because she wanted to fill a niche no one else was filling. There are no nearby bakeries that offer macarons exclusively.
What’s not to love?
The delectable desserts are small, come in a variety of colors and flavors, are easy to transport and take up little space. Harper accepts orders of eight or more. When she was participating in the farmers market, Harper often would buy strawberries, blueberries and other fresh ingredients to make a variety of flavors. She even tried cantaloupe.
After the holidays, this baker said she will start developing some signature flavors.
Because the sweet treats are made with almond flour, they are gluten free. Harper also makes some varieties that are dairy free. But, she said she can’t do keto. She uses sugar and lots of it, with no substitutions and no apologies.
“Sugar is very important,” she said. “I think it’s OK to have a treat. Treats are an important part of life.”
