The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is hosting holiday events beginning this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 13.
The annual Holiday Handcrafters Fair is back with more than 30 registered vendors. All of these vendors offer handmade and/or handcrafted items. The Fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. For those who wish to see the museum galleries and village, the normal admission rates will apply.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the annual Holiday Homecoming will take place, from 2-5 p.m. and then roll right into our first evening of "Christmas in the Village." The public is invited to take part in the Homecoming event. Guests can see the Heritage Center's progress over the last year, participate in family-friendly crafts, view the holiday decorations and possibly see Santa Claus himself. As with the Handcrafters Fair, there is no admission charge for Homecoming.
At 5:30 pm on the 20th, "Christmas in the Village" activities will begin. The village is open for tours on the evenings of Nov. 20, 26 and 27 as well as Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Essentially that's every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas beginning on Nov. 20. Ticket prices are just $12 per adult, $10 per senior adult (age 60 and up), and $8 per child (ages 5-17 years).
