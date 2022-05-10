With the greening of our landscape and plenty of spring rains comes the start of another growing season for Project Hope in Alcoa.
Logan Hill, founder of the program, kicked off the fifth year for this gardening program for students this past week. They are middle schoolers from Alcoa Middle School who apply to participate; they can stay with Project Hope through high school, and when their tenure is up, they have the knowledge and expertise to plant, nurture and harvest a backyard garden.
It started with Hill out planting vegetables in his backyard with some neighborhood kids looking on with curiosity. What these kids didn’t know about where their food came from was the catalyst for starting Project Hope.
“The knowledge is pretty minimal at first,” he said. “They really haven’t ever planted a plant in the ground. They come to understand the benefits of bugs in the garden instead of holding the belief that the only good bug is a dead bug. Now they know the difference so they understand that.”
Caroline Tate is one of Project Hope’s volunteers. She said the first meeting this year focused on learning the rules and regulations, safety, getting to taste some products from the garden and also a visit to the garden, which is located in Hill’s backyard.
“We started the meeting with the students tasting organic pancakes and watermelon cucumber smoothies,” she explained. “The students were amazed at the taste of the pancakes and smoothies. Afterwards, they walked over to the garden where they will be weeding, planting and picking harvest for the community elders.”
Other volunteers present for this kickoff were Rosemarie Cirina, Ella Ellington, Robert Hanye, Sissy Ferguson, Laura Harrill and John DiDiego.
The Project Hope class has 10 new members — Colette Brown, Carson Coker, Xye Jones, Yahir Rosales, Eli Donohoo, Jazmyne Blackwell, Jennaris Henry, Olivia Hernandez, Alizae Wilson Hernandez and Juliana Buchanon. Caleb Ford and Will Robinson are returning students along with Josh Scaife and Morgan Raiford. These two have been with Project almost from the start.
This program has expanded from an area at Hill’s Hall Community backyard to now include two raised beds in the community along with a garden on some Franklin Street property owned by the City of Alcoa.
Partnerships have been formed with Alcoa Kiwanis, the City of Alcoa, Blount County Master Gardeners, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, First Horizon Bank, Alcoa Middle School and Arconic, Tate said.
“We will be growing tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, carrots, zucchini and melons — watermelons and cantaloupe,” Hill said. “In the early fall, we will do pumpkins.”
And while this community program started out as a way for kids to get their hands in the dirt in order to become more informed about the process of growing food, there are many more components. Hill said the Project Hope participants get to experience what it’s like to share the bounty of their hard work. The food these young people grow is then given to senior adults in the community.
For their commitment to the program, each student is also paid a stipend, with a requirement that some of it be placed in a savings account. Hill said Raiford has been saving for four years, going on five. She graduates from Alcoa High this week.
“She has four years of funding to use as she prepares to go to college,” he said.
An added component this year is an education on purchasing stock. Each Project Hope young person will have one share of Arconic stock to own and follow. Hill said a representative from Arconic will come and talk to the students about the company.
They will have only one share but they will still have ownership,” Hill said.
Hill is retired from the food industry. He said this program has been made fun because of the people he’s met who are now also invested in Project Hope. Rosemarie Cirina is one of the volunteers who really makes a connection with the students, he said.
“In our first class, Rosemarie had smoothies,” Hill said. “Cucumbers and watermelon. The kids loved them. She said, ‘you are going to grow these.’ She also provides the recipes.”
Future plans for Project Hope include expansion of the gardens. Hill said he would like to see a raised bed garden in every yard in the Hall Community. Project Hope is working on its fourth one.
“We try to do two a year with Alcoa Kiwanis,” Hill explained. “We already have people on the waiting list. It is catching on.”
As Tate explained, the mission of this program is to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through gardening; to promote intergenerational communication between youth and senior adults and teach financial literacy.
Shining a light on these dedicated kids is also a big plus, Hill said. When a community shows support, it makes a difference, he said.
Hill’s goal is to keep each student at least one year in the program, more if possible. He said the skills being taught here will serve them well into adulthood. They may not choose a related career but will be more appreciative of the whole process of growing food, he said. There are skills, patience, time and luck all playing a part.
“I think food tastes a little better when you know that,” Hill said.
