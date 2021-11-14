Historic Ramsey House is offering its most popular workshop, just in time to deck the halls and adorn the front door. Participants in this Christmas Wreath Workshop will create their own natural wreath in this hands-on workshop.
Instruction, holiday refreshments, fresh greenery and supplies are included (except garden gloves & small garden clippers). There are two workshops on Saturday, Dec. 4. The first will be from noon to 3 p.m., and a second workshop will take place from 4-7 p.m. Reservations required in advance. More information about tickets can be found at the Ramsey House website www.ramseyhouse.org.
This event sells out quickly. Class size will be limited and COVID safety measures will be in place. Masks encouraged while indoors.
Proceeds for this event go directly to the support of Historic Ramsey House, a local 501c3 non-profit organization.
