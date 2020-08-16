With a new home-based business, Blount County resident Crystal Sexton has plenty to celebrate and is hoping the rest of us have our own reasons to give a few shout-outs.
This mom of five said her recent endeavor as a franchisee for Sign Dreamers fits her perfectly. She can work her own schedule and her customers are always happy.
That’s because Sign Dreamers is a company that provides large yard signs for rent to send out birthday wishes, congratulate a couple on a milestone anniversary, announce the arrival of a baby or thank a hero. The signs can be placed in residential yards and outside such facilities as health centers or businesses.
Sexton said when the coronavirus hit and quarantine became the norm, this nationwide company had a sales boom. It had 20-fold the business as before, she said.
“Sign Dreamers grew from 60 people across the country to more than 200,” Sexton said.
She is quick to point out these signs stand out; they are much larger than political and other similar signs you can easily pass by without every really paying attention. That’s the goal, to stand out.
“They are just really fun,” Sexton said of the 3-foot letters and signs. “They take up a lot of your yard. You send me what you are celebrating and I can do the graphics.”
Sign Dreamers as a company has been around for a while. Its website states it was started by two stay-at-home moms in Texas. The company also donates a portion of its sales to help the hearing impaired in Third World countries, something Sexton said makes her feel good about Sign Dreamers.
Sexton’s aunt told her how someone in her Sunday school class was gifted a yard sign.
The whole group drove by and honked since this was during quarantine.
“She said it not only brought great joy to the birthday lady but was so much fun for everyone involved,” Sexton said. “I love that I get to be involved with brightening someone’s day.”
Settling in Blount County
She and her family, including husband, Kurt, and their five children, have been in Blount County for about a year and a half. Kurt took a job with DENSO.
They have plugged into Foothills Church, and Crystal is a member of the Junior Service League.
Before coming here, Crystal was a buyer for Toyota Motor Manufacturing headquarters. She said it has always been a dream of hers to own a small, family business.
“My older boys are involved in sports and the typical after-school job wouldn’t work well for their schedule,” she explained. She has found the right mix here.
“We plan to make Maryville our forever home,” Crystal said.
While she’s not been in business long, Sexton already has gotten some traction via advertising on Facebook and word of mouth. The signs themselves are good marketing tools, she said. People have stopped to ask questions as she’s planting some congratulatory words on a lawn.
“I can go out at 5 a.m. and put the signs up to surprise whoever is getting it,” this business owner said. “It’s kind of like the stork announcing the birth of a baby. It’s the 2020 version of that only super sized.”
As business picks up, Sexton will enlist more help from her oldest sons, Grant and Colin. The others, second grader Andrew, fifth grader Evan and 2-year-old Nora, have parts to play as well. It has become a family business, Sexton said.
“I love that they are earning their own spending money,” this mom said. “This will help them help to understand the pluses and minuses of owning your own business and learning the value of hard work. They have already brought some great ideas to the business and I value their input. My husband is a great supporter and is building me an inventory tracking system for my signs.”
While Sexton has gotten in lots of inventory from the company, she is hoping to expand and have community-specific items to provide, for high school and college graduations. The support from the community has been encouraging already, she said.
“This company is across the nation now, and I am excited to bring it to Blount County now,” Sexton said. “Especially at a time when parties have moved home and people aren’t going out as much.”
Wendy Wilcox is a satisfied customer. She rented signs from Sexton in celebration of her daughter’s 16th birthday. Wilcox said Sexton added special touches to the display and was at her residence at 5 a.m. to set it all up and surprise her daughter.
“It was real neat and unique,” Wilcox said, adding that Sexton was meticulous about the project. She even came back hours later to make sure the sign was straight.
The next day, Sexton was back to retrieve the display. Wilcox said she appreciated the fact she didn’t have to store anything or clean up afterward. “Several of my neighbors told me they enjoyed it,” she said.
Being in the business of happiness is right where Sexton said she wants to be. A good feeling comes with knowing you have made someone’s retirement, birthday or adoption even more special, Sexton explained. “It’s been a real good fit for what I need,” she said.
