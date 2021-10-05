Happy Valley Community Club will present its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the old Happy Valley School, 6468 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee.
The festival will feature local artists selling their arts and crafts and home-produced goods. Sun bonnets, masks, wreaths, paintings of the valley, jams, jellies, breads and lots more will be for sale. In addition, a cruise-in will be held for auto enthusiasts to bring their antique or unique automobiles. There is no charge for the festival.
Lunch is available for $7 per person. Children 3 and under eat for free. Menu will include beans, cornbread, green beans, turnip greens, slaw, dessert and tea or coffee.
This event is held to raise money to help maintain the building, which was constructed in 1936 by the Works Project Association. It was used as a schoolhouse and severa local residents recall attending there. Funds this year will be used to make repairs on the floor and roof.
Due to COVID, the 2020 festival was canceled, but $1,000 was donated thorugh a social media page.
For more information, call Tommy Whitehead at 865-856-3115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.