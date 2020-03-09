Harbours Gate will present its sixth 'Luncheon at the Gate' from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8808 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Congressman Tim Burchett will be the guest speaker. There is no charge for lunch but an ask for donations will take place. To register for tables of 8/individual seats, go to www.harboursgate.org by March 17.
Harbours Gate was founded in 2012 by Tom Garner. The nonprofit is located in Louisville. Its mission is to help people struggling with addictions as well as provide help with grief, anger, lack of education, employment, abandonment, abuse, racism and legal issues.
