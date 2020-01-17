Houses of worship are just that, but violence and mass shootings like the one in a Texas church in December have left some leaders grappling with how to ensure the safety of their congregations.
On that day, a member of West Freeway Church of Christ’s security team took out the shooter with one shot, preventing more casualties. He was later awarded the Governor’s Medal of Courage by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Blake Hauk isn’t a minister, but his dad spent his lifetime in service to the United Methodist Church. Hauk said he was at home the day he heard details of the tragic killing of two church members at that church near Fort Worth in mid-December. People were calling the church security team member a hero.
Hauk felt like there was something he could do to help local congregations. As the owner of Gunny’s Firearms and Indoor Range in Maryville, Hauk said he came up with a plan: allow any church security teams to come to his gun range and practice for free. He also decided to give these same security teams a discount on their ammunition.
So Hauk put the word out on social media, not knowing if this idea would take flight or not. Did it ever.
“We had a resounding response to it,” Hauk said. “I would say we handed out 200 church security team memberships. I had people responding from Knox County, Blount County, Sevier County, Monroe County and Loudon County. Basically all of the surrounding counties. It was shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.”
There have been churches that have reached out to Hauk that have as many as 40 people on their security teams. He said all who submit a request on their church letterhead with a pastor signature and list of team members may take advantage.
“I just wanted to ensure that those churches that don’t have the money or ability to send their members for training have a place to shoot inside and in foul weather,” Hauk explained.
He said most of the churches reaching out have volunteer security teams. Some, like the larger churches in Knoxville, have certified their members to be private security guards through the state Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Knoxville church seeks assistance
One of those larger churches is Concord Baptist in West Knoxville. Retired FBI agent Steve Fisher heads up the security team there that numbers more than a dozen. He has known Hauk for years. The Gunny’s owner has 10 years in law enforcement experience, having served with Alcoa Police Department and the Fifth Judicial Task Force.
“It is a tremendous offer what Gunny’s is doing,” Fisher said. “You have to understand most churches are on a limited budget. You want that money to go to missions and church operations, things that support the church.”
As a security team leader, Fisher said he prefers former military or law enforcement people on his team. He said having a good group is more than just people carrying guns.
He talked about the recent Texas incident where the man was known to members of the congregation because he has been there before. Fisher said engaging with people through up close and personal contact and watching for warning signs are part of this responsibility. You can’ always wait until someone fires off shots to react, he said, adding that guns are absolutely a last resort.
Fisher also mentioned the program offered by the state through the Department of Commerce and Insurance. This is where an organization like a church can register as a proprietary security organization, the same program that trains armed and unarmed security guards. Fisher is a certified trainer.
RIO Network getting plan together
Ronnie Hepperly who serves as pastor for RIO Townsend, one of the congregations that is part of the RIO Network of Churches, said each of the congregations is sending a representative to a meeting in coming days to talk about security issues. While they haven’t had any incidents, he said they all want to compare notes and offer suggestions on how to make things better.
One member at RIO Townsend has years in the military and also worked in law enforcement. Hepperly said he will be talking with that member to find ways to make people in all 13 RIO churches safer. Some RIO congregations hire off-duty officers on occasion. There are members who also have permits to carry.
“Before Texas happened, we had already set a meeting for our people,” Hepperly said. “There are a lot of things that fall under security.”
He added that liability is one issue they are looking into and to make sure laws are followed.
Hepperly applauds Hauk for making his shooting range available for churches. “We are trying to make sure the environment is as safe as we can make it,” he said.
Room for more
Hauk still welcomes churches to contact him at Gunny’s if they are interested in his offer. It takes practice to be able to react appropriately to a life-and-death situation, He said.
“The sad thing is people will come and get their handgun carry permits and they don’t practice enough or shoot enough to be proficient,” Hauk said. “My whole goal is I want them to come in and shoot and I want it to be economically feasible.”
Fisher is selective about who he chooses for his security team and he believes others should be, too. It is someone experienced who can handle a gun and work under pressure. It’s not someone who wears his gun for all to see.
“We are like the jack in the trunk of your car,” Fisher said. “We are there. We want you to forget we are there. But if you eve need us, we are going to respond. We just want to quietly serve and blend in.”
