Haven House has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. Haven House earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children training to over 90% of its management, staff and volunteers. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.
To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s Partner in Prevention program, visit www.D2L.org/education/partner-in-prevention
For further information about Haven House, contact Whitney Petree at 865-983-6818 or office@havenhousetn.org.
