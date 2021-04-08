Maryville College senior Haylee Wilson ’21 of Maryville, presented a recital, titled “Thank You for the Music,” on April 1.
The senior recital was held in the Clayton Center for the Arts for a private audience, and a link to the video recording is available to the public at bit.ly/2PxhJTv.
The program included the following selections: “Ach, ich fühl’s” from The Magic Flute, “When She Loved Me” by Randy Newman, and “Thank You for the Music” from Mamma Mia!
Kate Wogoman served as the accompanist.
“I chose to title my recital after the song ‘Thank You for the Music’ as an homage to all of all of the teachers, friends and family who have played a key role in my development as not only a musician, but as a person,” Wilson said. “Music has brought me so much joy, and I am so thankful for those that have given it to me.”
Wilson, a vocal music education major and a 2017 graduate of Heritage High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.